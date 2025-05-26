One arrested, one at large after separate high-speed chases in metro Atlanta

The Brief A driver identified as Landis Bernard Stewart-Moore was arrested after leading Georgia State Patrol on a high-speed chase through Decatur and crashing into multiple objects and vehicles. A second driver remains at large after fleeing from troopers during an unrelated pursuit that stretched from I-85 in Gwinnett County into DeKalb County and ended in a crash. No civilians were injured in either incident, but one trooper sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized.



Georgia State Patrol troopers were involved in at least two high-speed chases over Memorial Day weekend in DeKalb County, resulting in one arrest and one ongoing manhunt.

High-speed chase along I-20 near Candler Road

What we know:

The first incident occurred on Sunday morning at around 9:48 a.m., when troopers attempted to stop a Honda Civic for speeding — clocked at 88 mph in a 65 mph zone — on Interstate 20 West near Candler Road in DeKalb County. The driver refused to pull over, initiating a pursuit that wound through surface streets and into the city of Decatur.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, the fleeing driver led troopers north on Flat Shoals Road, made a U-turn, then continued onto Second Avenue and Mead Street. Troopers tried to block the Honda using their patrol vehicle, making contact with the front driver’s side and rear passenger’s side of the car. The attempt failed, and the pursuit continued.

The Honda struck a street sign and a tree, then hit two parked vehicles at 122 Feld Avenue. The driver fled on foot but was captured following a joint search by troopers, the Motor Carrier Compliance Division, and DeKalb County Police K-9 units.

What's next:

The driver, identified as Landis Bernard Stewart-Moore, now faces multiple charges, including:

Felony fleeing,

Obstruction,

Driving on a suspended license,

Hit and run,

Damage to property,

Possession of marijuana.

High-speed chase through DeKalb County

What we know:

The second pursuit happened on Sunday at 4:48 p.m. in Gwinnett County. Troopers attempted to stop a silver Hyundai Sonata on Interstate 85 South near Indian Trail Road for a seatbelt violation. The driver also fled, leading troopers south on I-85 into DeKalb County and eventually onto Interstate 285 East.

Troopers attempted a PIT maneuver as the driver turned left onto Northlake Parkway, but it failed. The Hyundai continued fleeing, turning onto Lavista Road and then Fellowship Road, where the driver abruptly reversed direction. A trooper’s vehicle collided with the driver's side of the Hyundai, bringing the chase to an end.

The trooper suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital. No civilian vehicles or pedestrians were involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

The suspect fled on foot and remains at large.

What's next:

Authorities have not released a description of the driver in the second case and continue to investigate.