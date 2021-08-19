Old Navy gets rid of plus-size section
Old Navy is doing away with a separate section for plus-sized women's clothing in stores and online.
Starting Friday, the retailer will showcase all womens' apparel - ranging from size zero through 30 - together.
Old Navy will also start using mannequins in sizes four, 12, and 18.
There will also be no price difference between standard and plus sizes.
