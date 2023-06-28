Crews put out fire at Forest Park homeless encampment

article

Crews battled a fire that broke out overnight at a homeless encampment in the Forest Park area.

The fire started in the 6100 block of Old Dixie Highway behind a Shell gas station.

Crews had to block part of the highway for some time so that they could reach a fire hydrant across the street.

The fire was quickly knocked down, and firefighters remained at the scene monitoring hotspots.

Thankfully, no one was hurt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.