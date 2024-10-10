Oglethorpe County jailer arrested for misconduct with female inmate

A former jailer with the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested and charged following an investigation into alleged misconduct. Zachariah Smith, 33, of Elberton, faces charges of providing contraband to an inmate and violating his oath of office.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) launched the probe on Oct. 8 after receiving a request from the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was prompted by reports from other jail staff about Smith’s possible inappropriate conduct with a female inmate. According to the GBI, the investigation confirmed that Smith had engaged in misconduct with the inmate and had provided her with contraband in early October.

Smith was arrested without incident and booked into the Oglethorpe County Jail. It is not clear if Smith was still employed at the time or was fired after his arrest.

The GBI is asking anyone with additional information to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Athens at 706-552-2309, anonymously via the GBI’s tip line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at the GBI website, or through the "See Something, Send Something" mobile app.

The case will be handed over to the Northern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution once the investigation is complete.