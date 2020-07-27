Officials warn Georgians about mysterious seeds possibly mailed from China

article

Agriculture officials are warning Georgians about unsolicited packages containing seeds that may have originated in China.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture says that several Georgia residents have received the packages.

All the packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them.

If you receive one, officials say you should not open the packages or plant the seeds.

“At this time, we are not sure what the seeds are and therefore are urging everyone to be exceedingly vigilant,” Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary W. Black said in a statement. “If you have received one of these packages in the mail, please use extreme caution by not touching the contents and securing the package in a plastic bag.”

Officials are not sure if the seeds are possibly an invasive plant species, which can "wreak havoc" on Georgia's environment and destroy native plants and insects if they spread.

Georgia warning comes after a similar report in Virginia, where residents began receiving similar packages though the mail.

If you receive any unsolicited seeds in the mail from China or any other country, please call the Georgia Department of Agriculture Seed Lab at 229-386-3145 or email SeedLab@agr.georgia.gov.

