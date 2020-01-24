Officials investigating boat dock fire in Hall County

Officials in Hall County are investigating a fire that happened on a boat dock Friday morning.

Firefighters were called to a double slip two-story boat dock with a pontoon boat as well as a ski boat being stored off T Moore Road in the western part of the county. Upon arrival, firefighters said one boat was on fire with flames extending to the other boat.

Both the boats and the dock were extensively damaged.

No injuries were reported.

The Hall County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what caused the fire to begin.