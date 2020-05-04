Officials: Georgia man suspected of helping set fire to own home

article

Georgia investigators are searching for a Cleveland man who is accused of helping set fire to his own home while multiple people were inside.

According to the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office, 63-year-old James Christopher Hughes is wanted for one count of second-degree criminal damage to property.

Officials say Hughes was allegedly involved in the fire at his home off of Campbell Street on April 29.

At the time, officials say multiple people were home, but thankfully the fire only caused minor damage and no injuries.

If you have any information about where Hughes is, please call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1-800-282-5804.

