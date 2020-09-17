Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:16 PM EDT until SAT 7:36 AM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
16
River Flood Warning
from FRI 7:00 AM EDT until SAT 3:39 AM EDT, Clayton County, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from THU 10:31 AM EDT until THU 11:31 PM EDT, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:29 AM EDT until FRI 3:54 AM EDT, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:53 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 10:24 AM EDT until SUN 1:42 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:41 PM EDT until FRI 8:45 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:13 PM EDT until SAT 1:21 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:45 PM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 AM EDT, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:33 PM EDT, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cherokee County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, DeKalb County, Dougherty County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Spalding County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SUN 7:06 PM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:53 PM EDT until SAT 2:46 PM EDT, Carroll County, Coweta County, Heard County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:42 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Clay County

Officials: FBI notified of inmate death at Atlanta prison

Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - The FBI has been notified after an inmate died after being found unresponsive in an Atlanta prison.

Officials tell FOX 5 that 27-year-old inmate Hakeem Campbell was found unresponsive around noon on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the United States Penitentiary Atlanta.

Staff attempted to conduct life-saving measures, and Campbell was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Officials say Campbell had been charged with racketeering conspiracy in the Southern District of New York and sentenced to eight years in prison. He had been at the Atlanta prison since March of this year.

No staff or other inmates were injured and the public was not in danger, officials said.

The cause of death has not been released. 

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.