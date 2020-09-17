Officials: FBI notified of inmate death at Atlanta prison

The FBI has been notified after an inmate died after being found unresponsive in an Atlanta prison.

Officials tell FOX 5 that 27-year-old inmate Hakeem Campbell was found unresponsive around noon on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the United States Penitentiary Atlanta.

Staff attempted to conduct life-saving measures, and Campbell was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Officials say Campbell had been charged with racketeering conspiracy in the Southern District of New York and sentenced to eight years in prison. He had been at the Atlanta prison since March of this year.

No staff or other inmates were injured and the public was not in danger, officials said.

The cause of death has not been released.

