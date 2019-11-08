Officials: 4 students hospitalized after ingesting substance

article

Four Henry County high school students were taken to the hospital Friday after ingesting something that caused medical issues.

It happened at Locust Grove High School.

Authorities responded to the school after four students reportedly ingested an unknown substance. The students were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated.

"The most important thing at this point is the health and wellbeing of the students needing medical attention," an official with Henry County Schools said.

All classes are proceeding as scheduled.