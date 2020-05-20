Officials: 2 Georgia firefighters fired for cheating in training class

Two Monroe County firefighters have been fired after officials say they were discovered cheating in a training class.

On Monday, officials say the command staff of Monroe County Emergency Services was notified by instructors from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center that two of the organization's firefighters had "violated training standards."

According to investigators, the students were taking part in the training center's Fire Instructor 1 class.

After a quick investigation, officials say they began employment termination against the firefighters.

"This is an exceptional agency that provides the highest levels of fire and emergency medical services. MCES Command Staff, the County Manager, and the Board of Commissioners acted immediately and appropriately, in keeping with the character and integrity of the department, the county, and its employees," spokesperson Captain Shane Cook said. "Whether on an emergency scene or training in the classroom, the trust of the public is imperative and of the utmost importance to us."

Officials are not releasing the names of the employees, saying that it is a personal matter.