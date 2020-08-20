Officers serving search warrant order unclothed Suwanee man to stand outside home

A family in Suwanee heard a commotion early in the morning. The husband, who was in the shower, rushed to the door to check on the noise.

It was the beginning of an unsettling morning for Christopher Johnson who was trying to get ready for work. Suwanee and Lilburn officers had begun a raid on his home and told him and his wife, who had on sleepwear, to come outside to the front yard.

Johnson was holding a wash sponge to try to cover his midsection. Police seen on bodycam video ordered him to drop the sponge and put his hands behind his back to be handcuffed.

"What is this about?" Johnson, an ex-law enforcement officer asked repeatedly.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Officers explained someone would talk to him shortly, but he was not allowed to get clothing until after officers checked the home.

Advertisement

So, what were they looking for? According to a legal team for the Johnson's, police got an alert after their college-aged son clicked on a messaging app he had been sent.

Attorney Wayne Kendall said the click was pornographic. He said the son immediately closed the app and discontinued the service.

There was an investigation and -- 10 months later -- the officers came to the Johnson door with a search warrant.

No one was charged and one week later, the family was told to come to pick up three cell phones that had been confiscated.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Attorney Harry Daniels said what the officers violated the privacy of Mr. Johnson.

"The law is clear on that," Daniels said, "and there was a garage right there. They could have put them in the garage, but instead, they kept them in the front yard exposing them to neighbors."

A spokesperson said the Suwanee Police Department is "comfortable" with how the officers responded and will defend their actions in court.