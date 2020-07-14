Officers looking for driver in deadly Clayton County hit and run

article

Clayton County police are looking for a driver involved in a deadly hit and run late Monday night.

The incident happened shortly before midnight along Tara Boulevard near Valley Hill Road.

Police say the victim was a pedestrian who was trying to cross the street and was hit.

The vehicle did not stay on the scene.

Investigators hope cameras in the area will help them find the driver.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call Clayton County police.

