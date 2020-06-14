Officers: 2 bodies found inside burning car on Douglasville street
article
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville police are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a burning car Sunday afternoon.
Officials tell FOX 5 Douglasville officers were called about a car fire on the 8000 block of Colquitt Street around 5:15 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the bodies of two people inside the car.
Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts
According to the Douglasville Police Department, the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Officials have not yet released the identities of the two victims.
Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.