Man killed in police shooting during confrontation at Conyers gas station

A man is dead after officials say he was shot by police officers during a confrontation at a Conyers gas station on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 a.m. at a Chevron gas station on Sigman Road in Conyers, not far from Highway 138.

Authorities tell FOX 5 that officers were dispatched to the gas station after a caller reported that a man was inside the nearby convenience store causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the scene.

When officers got to the scene, officials say the man refused to comply with their orders and tried to leave the area in his truck.

At some point, the officers fired shots, shattering the back window of the truck and hitting the man. The truck then drove into the front of the store.

FOX 5 cameras spotted multiple police vehicles blocking the gas station and detectives examining the crashed vehicle.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Medics rushed the man to a local hospital where he died. Officials have not released the man's name but tell FOX 5 he was 40 years old.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting. The Georgia State Patrol is also investigating the crash.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Conyers Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.