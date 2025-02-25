Officer injured in Clayton County SWAT standoff, taken to hospital

article

An officer was injured during a SWAT standoff in Clayton County on Tuesday evening.

The officer was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

What we know:

According to the Clayton County Police Department, the SWAT team was called to the scene for a report of a person barricaded inside their home.

At some point during the standoff, the officer was injured and rushed to the hospital.

This image shows a line of police officer accompanying an ambulance with an injured officer inside through the Downtown Connector en route to Grady Memorial Hospital on Feb. 25, 2025.

The barricaded person has since been taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Police could not offer further details.

The name and condition of the officer have not been released.

The name and charges of the person taken into custody were not immediately available.

TThis story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com. Watch Good Day Atlanta starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest.