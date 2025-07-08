Summer Waves Water Park earns autism-friendly certification on Jekyll Island

article

Jekyll Island’s popular Summer Waves Water Park has been designated a Certified Autism Center, joining a small but growing number of water parks in the Southeast working to improve accessibility and support for visitors with sensory sensitivities.

Certified Autism Center on Jekyll Island

The certification was awarded by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), which requires at least 80% of staff to complete training on how to better serve autistic individuals and those with sensory processing needs.

Among the new features is a dedicated sensory room, available by request through any lifeguard on duty. The space offers a quiet, adaptive environment for individuals who may become overwhelmed and need a break from the noise and activity of the park.

Additional upgrades include splash pads with widely spaced spray features and multiple entry points, which ease navigation for wheelchair users. The park also provides loaner wheelchairs, a chair lift for guests with mobility challenges, and a designated assistance window at Larry’s Giant Subs for guests needing additional support.

The park will also be featured on the free IBCCES Accessibility App, which connects users to certified sensory-friendly destinations and services around the world.

Jekyll Island's Summer Waves Water Park

"For years, Summer Waves Water Park has been a place where families come together to make memories and have fun," said Steve Sharpe, general manager of the park. "Becoming a Certified Autism Center was an important step in making sure every guest, no matter their abilities, feels welcome and comfortable here."

"Partnering with Summer Waves Water Park to designate them as a Certified Autism Center™ is a huge step in creating accessible water experiences for everyone to enjoy," said IBCCES board chairman Myron Pincomb. "This certification is a testament to their ongoing dedication to welcoming every individual to Summer Waves."

Summer Waves’ new designation complements Jekyll Island’s broader efforts to expand inclusivity across its beaches, accommodations, and attractions.

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has led global certification efforts in autism and neurodiversity awareness across sectors such as healthcare, education, public safety, and tourism.

Autism Travel and Certified Autism Center

More information about autism-friendly destinations can be found at CertifiedAutismCenter.com and AutismTravel.com.