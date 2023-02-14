Georgia officer accused of concealing death of 16-year-old girl to appear before judge

A former Doraville police officer charged with concealing the death of 16-year-old Susana Morales is set to go before a judge Tuesday.

Morales had been missing since last July. Now Gwinnett detectives say 22-year-old Miles Bryant of Norcross hid the teen's death and then lied about it.

"This is a very tragic incident and not just for our community, but the law enforcement community as well," Gwinnett County Police spokesperson Officer Hideshi Valle told FOX 5 on Monday. "Gwinnett Police is determined to get all of the facts and all of the information to get justice regardless of who the individual is."

Miles Bryant (Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

Morales' family members told police they hadn't seen her since the evening of July 26. That night, detectives said Morales texted her mom at 9:40 p.m. to tell her she was on her way home to Windscape Village Lane. Officials confirmed an app on Morales' cell phone showed that she was walking in that direction between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m., but detectives said they have reason to believe she had actually gotten into a vehicle.

Between 10:21 p.m. and 10:26 p.m., her phone indicated that she was in the area of Oak Loch Trace and Steve Reynolds Boulevard. Her phone pinged that location until it either died or was turned off. Morales never made it home.

A breakthrough in the case came on Feb. 6, when officers responded to the area between Drowning Creek and Barrow County after someone reported seeing what they believed were human remains in the forest.

The Gwinnett Medical Examiners' office tested the remains and said the DNA matched Morales' dental records. The site was about 20 miles from where the teen was last seen.

During their investigation, Valle says detectives developed enough probable cause to arrest Bryant.

The former officer faces charges of concealing the death of another and false report of a crime.

He is being held at the Gwinnett Detention Center without bond.

Susana Morales, 16. (Credit: Gwinnett Police Department) (Supplied)

"The criminal investigation has been handled by the Gwinnett County Police Department, but we have been in constant communication with the Doraville Police Department and letting them know of the case," Officer Valle said.

The city of Doraville released a statement on Monday evening saying that Bryant was no longer with the force, saying:

"The City of Doraville was notified the afternoon of Monday, February 13 that a now former police officer was being served felony arrest warrants by the Gwinnett Police Department in connection with the disappearance and murder of Susana Morales. The City of Doraville and its Police Department are fully cooperating with the Gwinnett Police Department in its investigation of Mr. Bryant. Our prayers rest with the family and friends of Susana Morales and everyone else affected by this tragedy."

The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner is still trying to determine Morales' cause of death.

At this time, investigators don't know what led to the teen's death and have not said if Morales and Bryant knew each other. The investigation into her death continues.

Bryant is expected to make his first appearance on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information to share in this case should contact Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300, or call Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.