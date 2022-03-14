Officer, armed man running after woman exchange gunfire in DeKalb County

article

A SWAT team was deployed to a DeKalb County apartment complex on Monday afternoon after an armed man exchange gunfire with an officer.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Heritage Reserve Apartments located in 1000 block of Creste Drive. DeKalb County police said the officers saw the man carrying a gun chasing a woman and attempted to intervene.

Police said at that point, the officer exchange fire with the armed man.

A SWAT team surrounds a DeKalb County apartment complex on Monday, March 14, 2022. (FOX 5)

A SWAT team was brought to the scene and eventually was able to take the man into custody.

He was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury. Police did not say if the man was shot.

The name of the man has not been released.

A SWAT team surrounds a DeKalb County apartment complex on Monday, March 14, 2022. (FOX 5)

The condition of the woman officers saw running from the man was not immediately known.

The DeKalb County Police Department asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to take over the investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____