Obesity rate drops to 40% overall, rising among women, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), based in Atlanta, has taken a closer look at the nation's obesity rates, revealing that nearly half of U.S. adults are considered obese.

According to new numbers from a 2021 survey conducted through 2023, the obesity rate in the U.S. stands at 40%, a slight decrease from the 42% recorded in the previous four-year period. However, the research shows a concerning rise in severe obesity, particularly among women.

While a new wave of weight-loss drugs has become more widely available, healthcare experts caution that these treatments are still too new to determine their long-term impact on nationwide obesity rates.

Georgia is among the 23 states with the highest adult obesity rates (35% or higher), according to the CDC. Click here for complete findings.