Obesity doctor answers common questions about weight loss injectables

River Flood Warning
from WED 12:12 AM EST until THU 1:59 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
25
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:46 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:03 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Spalding County, Upson County, Butts County, Newton County, Meriwether County, Lamar County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 11:05 AM EST until TUE 12:30 PM EST, Irwin County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:03 AM EST until TUE 10:08 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:14 AM EST until TUE 10:33 PM EST, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:56 AM EST until THU 5:22 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:13 AM EST until TUE 8:44 PM EST, Forsyth County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 9:50 AM EST until TUE 11:15 AM EST, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:40 AM EST until TUE 9:13 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:58 AM EST until WED 5:45 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:39 AM EST until TUE 2:45 PM EST, Coweta County, Spalding County, Upson County, Meriwether County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:48 AM EST until TUE 1:45 PM EST, Clarke County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, White County, Newton County, Walton County, Clarke County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:01 AM EST until TUE 2:00 PM EST, Carroll County, Clayton County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Spalding County, Upson County, Meriwether County, Heard County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 2:00 PM EST, Clay County, Dougherty County, Irwin County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Clay County
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Habersham County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Obesity doctor answers common questions about weight loss injectables

By
Published 
FOX Medical Team
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - They are weight loss medications with names like Wegovy, Mounjaro and, now, Zepbound.

Dr. Alicia Shelly, a Wellstar Center for Best Health obesity physician and internist, says the medications, delivered by tiny needles you inject just under the skin, have been a breakthrough for her patients with weight-related health problems.

"I'm seeing people who are getting off their blood pressure medication," Shelly says.  "They're not needing as much medication for their diabetes, their cholesterol is improving, and they're able to move better."  

Shelly says she gets asked about injectables a lot.

"I think the main question that people ask me are, you know, first of all, is about side effects: what should I expect when I take this medication," Shelly says.

With all of the medications, she says, nausea and vomiting are the most common side effects.

"Some people can experience diarrhea," Shelly says. "They can experience constipation. There are a subset of people who have experienced some slowing of their gut, or a slowing of their intestine, called gastroparesis, and there are some people that, if they have a history of pancreatitis, it can be triggered."

The GI symptoms can happen at any time, Shelly says, but you typically see them as people switch to a higher dose.

"So, if they're experiencing a lot of the nausea and vomiting symptoms, I would kind of decrease the dose for them and see how they do if it continues," she says. "And, we may have to try a different medication.

Another big question: are these medications safe?

Dr. Shelly says a 2023 study found for patients with pre-existing cardiovascular disease, taking semaglutide, one of the weight loss medications, actually lowered their risk of dying from cardiovascular disease or having a non-fatal heart attack or stroke.

"So I do tell them that this is safe, especially in people that have pre-existing cardiovascular disease," Shelly says. "So, you should feel reassured that you're okay to take this medication for a long time, especially if you have no cardiovascular disease."

If you're wondering if you're a candidate, you typically need to have a BMI or body mass index of 27 or greater and a weight-related health problem such as high blood pressure, or you have a BMI of 30 or greater without a related health issue.

Another common question Shelly gets is whether health insurance providers will cover the cost of the medication.'

"That is a big question," she says.  "And, a lot of times, you know, I'll ask the patient to call their insurance. But, the majority of the time, we just have to submit it to the pharmacy and fill out the documents, because sometimes it's not quite clear whether insurance covers it or not."