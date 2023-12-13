Multiple injuries in shooting at gas station in Atlanta's Oakland City

Multiple people were shot at a gas station in the Oakland City neighborhood of Atlanta.

Officers were called to the Texaco gas station located along Lee Street at White Oak Avenue just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

All the victims were alert, conscious, and breathing as they were rushed to an area hospital, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Investigators were on the scene trying to determine what lead to the shooting. They spent the evening reviewing surveillance videos, speaking to witnesses, and collecting physical evidence.

No information about a shooter or shooters was immediately available.

The names of those who were shot have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.