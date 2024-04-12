Man shot while walking on SW Atlanta street, police say

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Crawford Long Middle School.

Officials say the shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. Friday on Oak Drive in the southwest part of the city.

The victim, described as a man in his 40s, was walking down the road when he was shot by an unknown gunman, police say.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. As of the last report, he was stable. His exact condition is unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call the Atlanta Police Department.