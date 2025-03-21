NTSB recommends Georgia's Talmadge Bridge be evaluated for safety concerns

article

The Brief A report from the National Transportation Safety Board has named Georgia's Talmadge Bridge as one of dozens across the country that should be evaluated for safety concerns. The new report came nearly a year after the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. While the agency says their recommendation doesn't suggest the Talmadge Bridge is expected to collapse, it wanted to encourage the Georgia Department of Transportation to do an updated evaluation.



A bridge in Georgia is one of dozens across the United States that the National Transportation Safety Board says should be evaluated for safety concerns after last year's deadly collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge.

The agency recommends that Talmadge Bridge in Savannah should be evaluated to make sure it's above the "acceptable risk threshold."

The backstory:

The assessment comes nearly a year after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed when a massive cargo ship, the Dali, lost power and veered off course, striking one of its support piers. Six construction workers were killed.

Federal investigators say the Maryland Transportation Authority failed to complete a recommended vulnerability assessment that would have shown the bridge was at significant risk of collapse from a ship strike.

In their investigation, the agency said it found the bridge was almost 30 times worse than the acceptable risk threshold, according to guidance established by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials. The group published the vulnerability assessment calculation in 1991, and all bridges designed afterward were required to be evaluated.

The board is still investigating what caused the Dali to lose power as it approached the Key Bridge. In an earlier update, investigators said they discovered a loose cable that could have caused electrical issues on the Dali. The ship experienced blackouts twice in the hours before it left the Port of Baltimore en route to Sri Lanka.

What we know:

In its report, the agency said that the Talmadge Bridge was one of 68 that should have a vulnerability assessment conducted as soon as possible.

The current bridge was built in 1991 and spans 1100 feet with a length of 1.9 miles across the Savannah River.

Other bridges named in the report include San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge and New York City's Brooklyn Bridge. The Talmadge Bridge is the only Georgian bridge named in the report.

While the agency says their recommendation doesn't suggest the Talmadge Bridge is expected to collapse, it wanted to encourage the Georgia Department of Transportation to do an updated evaluation to make sure it's above the acceptable level of risk.

What they're saying:

"Although some factors are challenging to modify for existing bridges, the process of calculating vulnerability assessments enables owners to make informed decisions to manage their assets, identify their bridges that may be susceptible to damage from a vessel collision, and appraise and prioritize vessel collision protection projects alongside other projects addressing highway asset needs and risks," the NTSB's report reads.

What's next:

The agency's final report on the Key Bridge Collapse is expected later this year.

You can read the NTSB's report and see the full list of bridges here.