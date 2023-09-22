NTSB: 2 seconds of turbulence caused more than dozen injuries on Delta international flight

Two seconds of severe turbulence was all it took to injure more than a dozen people aboard an Atlanta-bound Delta flight in August. That is according to a preliminary NTSB report released this week.

The report states two crew members and two passengers suffered serious injuries on the flight on Aug. 29. Additionally, eight crew members and five passengers received minor injuries.

Delta flight 175 was heading into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport from Milan, Italy around 6:30 p.m. when it started to descend into a thunderstorm. The NTSB says at 14,000 feet, the Airbus A350-941 was severely shaken for two seconds as it passed through the storm.

The NTSB released this rendering showing the flight of Delta flight 175 path through a storm using NWS radar images on Aug. 29, 2023.

The two aboard the flight told FOX 5 the plane dropped in the middle of the flight, and they witnessed two unsecured attendants hit the ceiling.

The pilot declared an emergency landing in Atlanta, landing the plane about 20 minutes ahead of schedule. Medics met the plane on the ground. The couple said all passengers were kept onboard for an additional two hours while those who were injured were triaged.

11 ATLANTA-BOUND PASSENGERS HOSPITALIZED AFTER TURBULENCE

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines released a statement immediately after the incident reading:

"Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday. Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who met the aircraft to provide medical attention and who are transporting the injured to hospital."

Delta confirmed there were 151 customers on the plane, 10 flight attendants and four pilots. Eleven people were transported to a hospital.

Of the customers who were not injured, Delta confirmed they were provided lodging, food and a re-booking.