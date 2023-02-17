Expand / Collapse search

Take a behind-the-scenes look at Delta Air Line's meteorology team

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Delta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Inside look at Delta Air Line's weather forecast center

Flight weather delays and cancellations can disrupt a trip. Delta Air Line meteorologists are working to keep flyers safe while trying to get travelers to their destination on time. FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey takes an behind-the-scenes look.

ATLANTA - Weather delays and cancelations can be extremely frustrating for travelers, but Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has a whole staff devoted to tracking conditions across the world.

Delta's meteorology team track everything from severe storms to high winds and turbulence.

They advise flight crews on the best way to reach final destinations.

Every day, hundreds of people oversee thousands of flights.

The meteorology team puts out a forecast, which is then distributed to dispatchers who plan and monitor each flight.

Not only are they tracking thunderstorms, but they also have technology that predicts turbulence, and looks at volcanic ash, which can damage an airplane's engine.

