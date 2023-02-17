Take a behind-the-scenes look at Delta Air Line's meteorology team

Weather delays and cancelations can be extremely frustrating for travelers, but Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has a whole staff devoted to tracking conditions across the world.

Delta's meteorology team track everything from severe storms to high winds and turbulence.

They advise flight crews on the best way to reach final destinations.

Every day, hundreds of people oversee thousands of flights.

The meteorology team puts out a forecast, which is then distributed to dispatchers who plan and monitor each flight.

Not only are they tracking thunderstorms, but they also have technology that predicts turbulence, and looks at volcanic ash, which can damage an airplane's engine.

FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey takes a behind-the-scenes look. Click the video above to watch.