Northgate HS student arrested on child porn allegations

The Brief The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tipped local police to a Coweta County resident allegedly in possession of child sexual abuse material. Investigators learned the suspect was a 17-year-old high school student. The arrest was made early in the morning before school.



A Coweta County High School student is under arrest for possession of child pornography after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

What we know:

The Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Robert Christopher Mayfield at his parents' home at 6:30 a.m. on March 13.

The sheriff’s office says Mayfield attends Northgate High School and is a student-athlete.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Robert Christopher Mayfield (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

Dig deeper:

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent two cybertips to the sheriff’s office, according to investigators. Those tips alleged that Mayfield was in possession of disturbing electronic images, known as child sexual abuse material.

Deputies say they served a search warrant and seized multiple electronic devices while at his home.

Robert Christopher Mayfield, a 17-year-old high school student, was escorted by Coweta County sheriff's deputies after being arrested on March 13, 2025. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

They charged him with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of using a communication facility in the commission of a crime.

Investigators say Mayfield could face more charges depending on what they find on his electronic devices.