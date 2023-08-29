Watch: Car jumps railing nearly crashing into Chick-Fil-A

article

Drive-thru workers at a Chick-Fil-A in North Decatur were in for a surprise when a car jumped a railing and narrowly missed the restaurant.

In a video posted to social media, the car seemed to dangle from a stairwell right next to the drive-thru. DeKalb County police told FOX 5 they didn't believe the driver had actually hit the building.

A woman appeared to exit the vehicle from the driver side, walking away from the accident with assistance.

FOX 5 returned to the scene after the vehicle was removed to see the damage leftover.

Railings were bent, a hubcap was left in the grass and glass was still on the ground. The drive-thru, however, continued to service customers.

It's not yet clear what caused the driver to crash and whether anyone was injured or hospitalized following it.

