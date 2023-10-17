North Carolina teenager missing after running away during bathroom break in Ellenwood

article

A Mattie's Call has been issued for a missing teenager, Rozlynn Wilson, who disappeared on Oct. 16 in the 2800 block of Forest Parkway in Ellenwood, according to Clayton County Police.

Rozlynn Wilson was traveling with her father from North Carolina when they made a stop at a convenience store for a restroom break. It was reported that Rozlynn, who has been diagnosed with multiple mental illnesses, ran away from the location around 5:07 p.m.

The missing 16-year-old is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has blue hair. She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and black/brown sweatpants.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about Wilson's whereabouts to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 or call 911.