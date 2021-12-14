North Carolina man recorded girl in bathroom using hidden cell phone, deputies say

article

Deputies have charged a 34-year-old North Carolina man for secretly recording videos of a young girl in the bathroom.

Michael Robinson, of Murphy, North Carolina, was charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of secret peeping stemming from an incident in August 2018. Investigators said Robinson had secretly placed a cell phone and videoed the girl in the bathroom of the residence in the Peachtree Community of Cherokee County, North Carolina.

Investigators performed a search warrant and took Robinson’s electronic devices into custody. Due to a backlog of cases, it took about a year for the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab to gain access to those devices and retrieve evidence.

Warrants for his arrest were issued earlier this year, but he had since moved. He was arrested Friday at a home along Mission Dam Road in Clay County. Investigators said he had moved back into the residence where the victim was living.

Robinson was booked into the Cherokee County Detention center and posted an $80,000 bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 21, 2022.

