More than 900 pounds of marijuana seized outside North Carolina casino

Authorities made an unexpected multi-million dollar marijuana bust at a casino in North Carolina.

The Cherokee Indian Police Department said an officer had responded to a domestic violence incident at the Harrah’s Valley River Casino and was waiting with the victim for her ride to arrive to pick her up. When her friend did arrive, they were driving a U-Haul truck bearing a North Carolina-issued Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians license plate.

After questioning the driver about the license plate, the driver consented to a search of the truck. Inside, police said the officer found multiple loaded syringes, two firearms, and over 900 pounds of processed marijuana.

Police said the street value of the processed marijuana was about $3 million.

The Cherokee Indian Police Department made an unexpected multi-million dollar marijuana bust at Harrah’s Valley River Casino in Murphy, North Carolina on Dec. 9, 2021. (Cherokee Indian Police Department )

Daniel Jerry Wiggins, 28, of Ten Mile, Tennessee, was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and displaying a fictitious tag.

Brandon Thomas Jones, 27, of Ten Mile, Tennessee, was arrested in connection to the original assault call and charged with assault on a female, possession of methamphetamine, and paraphernalia.

Police released photos of drugs and guns seized.

Investigators said additional charges and arrests are possible.

