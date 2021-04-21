North Carolina man fatally shot by police executing search warrant, reports say

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
8
Wind Advisory
until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Freeze Warning
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, White County
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 9:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Clay County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 5:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County
Special Weather Statement
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Lumpkin County, White County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Frost Advisory
from THU 2:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Frost Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

North Carolina man fatally shot by police executing search warrant, reports say

By Stephanie Pagones
Published 
Updated 41 mins ago
News
FOX News

Mother creates safety app to help Black drivers during police traffic stops

Charmine Davis spoke with FOX Television Stations about an app she created to help keep Black drivers safe during police traffic stops

North Carolina - North Carolina man was fatally shot by police in Elizabeth City on Wednesday morning while officers were executing a search warrant at the person’s home, according to local reports.

Local News 3 TV cited the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office in reporting that the resident, whose name and age were not immediately provided, was shot and killed at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time while police were conducting the search warrant at a home located on the 400 Block of Perry Street.   

WAVY-TV 10 News identified the person as a man who was shot in his car.

RELATED: Minnesota police shooting of Daunte Wright sparks protests across US

More details are expected to be released later Wednesday.  

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting. The races of the officers involved and man shot weren’t immediately clear.

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. in the city of nearly 18,000, located 170 miles northeast of Raleigh. WAVY-TV reported that neighbors heard multiple shots fired.

RELATED: ‘Shocking, reckless and utterly thoughtless’: Driver with child in car collides with truck during police chase

The sheriff didn’t immediately respond to Fox News' email request seeking more information.

A crowd gathered around the shooting scene, which was blocked off by police tape and with multiple law enforcement cruisers with their lights flashing, according to footage from WAVY.