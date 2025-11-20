North Carolina jury convicts man in record meth case

article

The Brief Jury convicts Lars Prentice Johnson in Cherokee County’s largest methamphetamine case. Deputies found 38 pounds of meth and a conversion lab during a 2022 search. Johnson was already on probation in Georgia for meth trafficking when arrested.



A Cherokee County jury has convicted a Peachtree Community man in what officials call the largest methamphetamine case in the county’s history.

What we know:

Jurors found 53-year-old Lars Prentice Johnson guilty on November 20 of high-level manufacturing of methamphetamine, trafficking by possessing methamphetamine, and trafficking by manufacturing methamphetamine. A judge sentenced him to 225 months in state prison.

The convictions stem from a July 2022 search warrant served at a home on Daylily Drive in Marble. Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said they found about 38 pounds of methamphetamine along with a conversion laboratory used to manufacture the drug.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Deputies siezed roughly 38 pounds of methamphetamine and a conversion lab seized during a 2022 search on Daylily Drive in Marble, North Carolina. The evidence was used in the conviction announced on November 20, 2025. (Cherokee County, NC Sheriff's Office)

Investigators said Johnson was one of several defendants charged in the case. At the time of his arrest, he was already on probation in Georgia for trafficking methamphetamine.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released information about the other defendants charged in the case.

It is unclear whether additional arrests or sentences are expected.

Investigators have not said how long the conversion laboratory had been operating or whether the drugs were linked to a larger distribution network.