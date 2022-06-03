Norcross man charged with insurance fraud over car crash scheme

article

Georgia officials are searching for a Norcross man charged with insurance fraud and forgery over a scheme allegedly involving a car crash.

The Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner announced Friday that they have charged 53-year-old Kevin Hyde of Norcross with insurance fraud and forgery.

According to investigators, Hyde was in an automobile accident in February 2021 and submitted a medical bill trying to get money from his insurance.

When investigators looked into the bill, they say the document was found to be fraudulant.

Hyde now has warrants out for his arrest for insurance fraud and first-degree forgery.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Office of the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner at (404) 232-1388.