Norcross man arrested in heroin trafficking investigation
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Hall County officers have arrested a Norcross man as part of an investigation into heroin distribution in the county.
Officials say they found nearly $5,000 worth of heroin in the suspect's vehicle.
According to the MANS Task Force, on Feb. 1, officers with the task force and the Georgia State Patrol pulled over 35-year-old Carlos Javier Caraballo in the area of State Route 52 and State Route 365.
A search of the vehicle led police to discover 16 grams of heroin, packaging materials, and digital scales.
Officials estimated the drugs were valued at around $4,800.
Caraballo was booked into the Hall County Jail on the charge of trafficking heroin.
Police do not anticipate any further arrests in the case.