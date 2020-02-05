Norcross man arrested in heroin trafficking investigation

Hall County officers have arrested a Norcross man as part of an investigation into heroin distribution in the county.

Officials say they found nearly $5,000 worth of heroin in the suspect's vehicle.

According to the MANS Task Force, on Feb. 1, officers with the task force and the Georgia State Patrol pulled over 35-year-old Carlos Javier Caraballo in the area of State Route 52 and State Route 365.

A search of the vehicle led police to discover 16 grams of heroin, packaging materials, and digital scales.

Officials estimated the drugs were valued at around $4,800.

Caraballo was booked into the Hall County Jail on the charge of trafficking heroin.

Police do not anticipate any further arrests in the case.