Over 850 pounds of crystal meth found in Norcross storage unit

The Clayton County Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) made a massive drug bust in Norcross on Monday.

Agents discovered over a million dollars worth of crystal meth ready to be distributed inside a unit at a public storage facility on Jimmy Carter Boulevard.

Officials believe it was intended to be sold all over metro Atlanta and up and down the East Coast.

"It's cheap, has a high that lasts a long time. It's about $1.6 million worth of methamphetamine wholesale, but when it's getting broken down on the street, it's gonna go for a lot more than that," said Special Agent in Charge Robert J Murphy.

DEA agents said they were given a tip, used some good police work to put the clues together, and it led them to the storage facility in Norcross.

"Even the agents were surprised on the quantity when they went to open the door. Number one, the smell was overwhelming, and number two, there was, you know, they weren't anticipating that much," said Agent Murphy.

The DEA believes the drugs originated in a super lab in Mexico and were smuggled to the U.S. In liquid form. Then, at a conversion lab, likely in a home in Atlanta, it was converted to crystal meth. The product was likely then brought to Norcross where most of it was inside tupperware containers, neatly stacked inside the storage unit.

One man, a Mexican national, who was seen coming and going from the storage unit was arrested.

The DEA said this discovery was just one example of how Atlanta is "very much involved in cartel drug wars."

"We linked it to Cartel Jalisco New Generation. It's one of two major cartels operating in the Atlanta area. Atlanta is an important hub for both cartels and they're fighting here to determine who gets control over Atlanta," said Agent Murphy.

Agent Murphy said manufacturing meth is very profitable for the Mexican cartels.

"They control every end of it: the production, the distribution, the money laundering side of it. So, it's pure profit for them," said Agent Murphy.

Agent Murphy said while none of the almost 900 pounds seized in Norcross will make it to the streets, the battle is far from over.

"We're fighting a cartel that's better resourced than us, better capitalized. They're not constrained by, you know, the law or the constitution. Their only purpose is to make profit from selling poison on our streets," said Agent Murphy.

DEA agents said they're currently looking for that conversion lab in Atlanta. They believe there's at least one, and they have no doubt they'll find it.