Massive cocaine bust: K-9 sniffs out nearly $750K in drugs in Fayette County traffic stop

Cocaine, totaling nearly three-quarters of a million dollars, was found by a Fayette County K-9 during a recent traffic stop.

Fayette County Sheriff’s K-9 Jäger was called out along with his handler to search an SUV which was stopped.

Jäger would discover 7.2 kilos of cocaine with a street value of $700,000. Deputies say they would also discover more than $5,000 in cash.

Fayette County Sheriff’s K-9 Jäger is being credited with making a massive cocaine bust. (Fayette County Sheriffs Office)

Fayette County Sheriff Barry Babb says that the quantity of cocaine used to fetch a higher value on the streets, but he says drug prices are plummeting.

"It is sad that that is the value of this much cocaine, but we are dealing with very low prices because of supply and demand," said Sheriff Babb, who added that it is getting close to the price in the 1980s.

No information is being released on the driver of the SUV, but the sheriff says the amount of cocaine would indicate someone in an organization that is higher than just a street dealer.

Fayette County Sheriff’s K-9 Jäger is being credited with making a massive cocaine bust. (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

He says they do not believe Fayette County was the destination for the drugs, more like it was just traveling through to another location.