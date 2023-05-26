Non-verbal man missing after walking away from caregiver in Conyers

article

The Conyers Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 30-year-old Devonte Lighting.

Police say Lighting is non-verbal and suffers from a mental disorder. He reportedly walked away from his caregiver around 4 p.m. at a local Walmart.

Lighting was last seen wearing a gold and brown shirt with black pants.

If anyone seen or locates him please contact the dispatch center at 770-483-6600 or dial 911.