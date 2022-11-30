'Checking in' for a luxurious morning at the new Nobu Hotel Atlanta

Just because we live here in Atlanta doesn’t mean we can’t check out the city’s accommodations for travelers. Especially when those accommodations include gorgeous Buckhead views, rainfall showers, a villa equipped with a piano, and a restaurant created by one of the world’s great chefs!

This morning, we "checked in" for a first-class experience inside the new Nobu Hotel Atlanta, which just opened at Buckhead’s Phipps Plaza this month. The hotel and restaurant follow existing Nobu locations in cities including Barcelona, Chicago, London, and Las Vegas, and was designed by New York-based Rockwell Group. The hotel itself is nine stories high and contains more than 150 guest rooms and suites, including the Nobu Villa (which comes equipped with that custom piano, a walk-in closet, and a media lounge).

The restaurant seats more than 250 guests and features the New-Style, Japanese cuisine for which Chef Nobu Matsuhisa has become world-famous. And, yes, the menu includes the chef’s signature dishes including the world-famous Black Cod Miso. Chef Brandon Chavannes will head up operations here in the Atlanta restaurant, which also features a bar & lounge located just off the main restaurant.

One of Nobu’s founders is Oscar-winner Robert De Niro, who came to Atlanta back in 2018 to break ground on the new hotel and restaurant. Of course, the pandemic put a "pause" on plans — but now, after that long wait, Nobu Hotel Atlanta is open. For more information on the hotel and restaurant, click here. And click the video player for a peek at our morning exploring this new addition to Buckhead.