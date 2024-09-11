Nobody settles drama like comedian Ms. Pat

We know a thing or two about conflict here at Good Day Atlanta — after all, you’ve seen the way Buck Lanford treats a certain handsome feature reporter. So we figured it was time to bring in someone who knows how to handle drama in a brutally honest — and totally hilarious — way.

We’re talking about comedian Ms. Pat, host of the hit show "Ms. Pat Settles It," which is currently in its second season on BET. The show features the multi-talented Ms. Pat and her celebrity friends (including Tamar Braxton, TS Madison, and Ray J) as judge and jury, hearing out real-life cases and issuing judgments to hopefully resolve conflicts and repair relationships. Following its debut last year, "Ms. Pat Settles It" became an instant hit; BET says it premiered as the number two show on primetime among Black viewers.

And, of course, "Ms. Pat Settles It" is just one venture for the booked and busy comedian, who also headlines the Emmy Award-nominated "The Ms. Pat Show" along with hosting her own podcast and starring in an hour-long standup special streaming on Netflix.

New episodes of "Ms. Pat Settles It" air on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on BET.