No replacement game for UGA’s regular season finale

The 2020 football regular season for the University of Georgia is over.

The university announced Wednesday that it will not play a replacement for Vanderbilt on Saturday.

The Southeastern Conference canceled the Vanderbilt game in Athens on Monday due to Vanderbilt’s football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements under the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

The league office declared the Vanderbilt at Georgia game a no-contest.

“While we conducted our due diligence in finding a replacement game, we were unable to make it happen,” said UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity. “We now focus on our upcoming bowl game. We are also working on alternative ways to honor our senior class, who deserve the opportunity to be celebrated as one of the most prolific classes in University of Georgia history.”

This is the second time that Vanderbilt has backed out of a game against Georgia. This first time was on Friday, Dec. 4, the day before the Commodores were scheduled to face the Bulldogs in Georgia’s last home game of the season.

The regular season ends with #8 Georgia having a 7-2 record and only playing three home games.

The Dawgs will now await a bowl bid with speculation they could end up in Atlanta’s Peach Bowl on New Year’s Day.

