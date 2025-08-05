No buns at Bristol: Concession-stand issues at MLB's Speedway Classic

Expand / Collapse search
Published  August 5, 2025 7:44am EDT
A record crowd showed up to Bristol Motor Speedway over the weekend to watch the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds. But, there were some problems at the concession stands. The motor speedway admits the weather caused some issues, but their employees worked hard and they are responding to customers who reach out with concerns.

ATLANTA - A record-breaking crowd filled Bristol Motor Speedway to watch the Atlanta Braves take on the Cincinnati Reds, but not everyone left with a winning experience.

Among the attendees was Lester Tate and his family, who traveled to the Tennessee venue for the unique ballgame. 

What they're saying:

Tate said while the concept of hosting a baseball game at the iconic NASCAR track was exciting, the execution left much to be desired. He described long waits for basic concessions—claiming he stood in line for two hours for either a bunless hot dog and nachos without cheese—and criticized stadium signage and overall logistics.

"Frankly, if they'd spent half the time hyping to try and get 85,000 people there planning on what you’re going to do when the 85,000 get there, it would have been a total success," Tate said.

Bristol Motor Speedway officials acknowledged weather-related complications, but noted staff worked hard to deliver a memorable event. They also encouraged dissatisfied attendees to reach out directly so they can follow up on concerns.

  • Information for above story provided by Lester Tate and Bristol Motor Speedway. 

