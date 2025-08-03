Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway rescheduled to Sunday afternoon

The Brief The Braves-Reds game at Bristol Motor Speedway was suspended in the first inning due to rain, with the Reds leading 1-0; it will resume Sunday afternoon. Over 85,000 fans attended the historic event, MLB’s first regular-season game in Tennessee, which blended baseball and NASCAR elements. Pregame festivities featured Hall of Famers, NASCAR drivers, and performances by Tim McGraw and Pitbull, but two long rain delays ultimately halted the game.



The highly anticipated "Speedway Classic" between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds was suspended Saturday night due to rain after just one inning of play, disrupting what was meant to be Major League Baseball’s first regular-season game in Tennessee.

What we know:

A crowd of more than 85,000 — a record for a regular-season MLB game — braved two lengthy rain delays at Bristol Motor Speedway before the game was officially halted with the Reds leading 1-0. The game is scheduled to resume Sunday afternoon.

The event blended baseball and NASCAR culture, with Hall of Famers Johnny Bench and Chipper Jones joining drivers Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott for the ceremonial first pitch. Players entered the stadium in pickup trucks, and fans enjoyed live music, a Ferris wheel, and pregame festivities featuring Tim McGraw and Pitbull.

Despite the delays, MLB officials expressed optimism for better weather on Sunday. The game marked a continuation of the league’s effort to bring baseball to unique venues, similar to past games at the "Field of Dreams" site in Iowa.

What's next:

The game is currently scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. ET. It is being broadcaster on FOX.

The suspended game capped an evening that showcased baseball’s growing crossover with other American pastimes — even if the weather had other plans.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ A flyover is performed during the national anthem prior to the MLB Speedway Classic: between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 02, 2025 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)