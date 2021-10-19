Reward offered in investigation of man found shot in car in SW Atlanta

Atlanta police are offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of a suspect in a deadly shooting.

Saturday around 7 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Niskey Lake Road in Southwest Atlanta after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a man shot to death inside a car.

Investigators are now working to figure out who killed the unidentified victim and why.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest or indictment, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Tipsters do not have to give their name or identifying information to be eligible for the reward.

