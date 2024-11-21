Missing 12-year-old Paulding County boy found, deputies say

article

Update: Deputies say Nicholas Bayardelle-Adams has been found. The previous story is below.

Deputies in Paulding County need your help to find a missing 12-year-old who hasn't been seen for nearly half a day.

Officials say Nicholas Bayardelle-Adams was last seen Wednesday night around 6:50 in the area around Rosemont Court.

The missing boy is described as 5 feet tall with a weight of around 100 pounds.

Officials have described Bayardelle-Adams as "at risk."

Investigators have not shared a description of what the missing preteen may be wearing.

If you have any information that could help find Bayardelle-Adams, call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.