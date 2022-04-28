NFL Draft: Former Marist standout Kyle Hamilton drafted by Baltimore

article

Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens.

Hamilton was long-sought by colleges starting in his sophomore year at Marist School in Atlanta. He was ranked as the top-10 safety prospects in the country.

With the Irish as a freshman, he had four interceptions despite starting only one of 13 games played.

His career in South Bend would be cut short in 2021. He was limited to seven games in 2021 because of a right knee injury that did not require surgery.

His 40 times (4.59 at the combine) were underwhelming and might limit him in some defenses, but he has a knack for game-changing plays.

Hamilton is described as being a rangy and dynamic athlete who tends to show up in places that offenses don't anticipate.

Despite his football prowess, he comes from a basketball family. His father, Derrek, played basketball at Southern Miss, was drafted by the Nets in 1988 and then played professionally for 16 years and his brother, Tyler, played basketball at Penn.

Hamilton is the 14th overall pick.

