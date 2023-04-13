Newton High School placed on lockdown after threats made

article

A heavy police presence has been reported at Newton High School in Covington, which is in Newton County.

According to the Newtown County Sheriff's Office, the school has been placed on lockdown because of threats made Thursday morning to harm students and staff.

Students were in the process of being evacuated from the school due to a fire alarm this morning when someone made comments that were a cause for concern.

The Sheriff's Office also emphasized that this is not an active shooter situation.

Law enforcement is currently conducting a search of the school.

The Sheriff's Office says nothing is more important than the safety and security of the school's students and staff and they are taking the threats "very seriously."

This is a developing story.



