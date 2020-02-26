Newton County deputies search for runaway teen believed to be in Atlanta

article

Deputies in Newton County are searching for a 15-year-old girl who ran away from back at the end of January.

Elizabeth Lunsford was last seen back on Jan. 31 when deputies said she ran away from her home. Since then, she called her mother to let her know she was in Atlanta and okay.

Deputies still would like to locate her and speak with her.

Lunsford is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair with blonde highlights. She has a tattoo of a name on the left side above her eye.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Newton County Sheriff's Investigator Almond at 678-625-1453.