Sheriff's office releases new details in Newton County drive-by shooting investigation

Newton County Sheriff's detectives are working to determine who targeted a Covington family and why. Investigators have released new images of a vehicle they're looking for in connection with a drive-by shooting, in an effort to generate leads in the case.

Detectives have issued a lookout for the SUV that was observed leaving the scene of a drive-by shooting at this residence on Sagebrush Trail in Covington the night of March 1.

"Prior to the incident, an outdoor home security system picked up what appeared to be a black Cadillac SUV driving around the residence twice in a 5-minute period. The SUV was the only vehicle on the street during that time frame. After the incident, the SUV went south on Sage Brush Trail," said Newton County Sheriff's Communications Officer Caitlin Jett.

Two people were inside the residence at around 10:44 p.m. when shots were heard.

"The two victims informed deputies that three gunshots were heard outside their residence. Damage was reported in front of the residence," said Jett.

FOX 5 spoke to a woman who lives at the house. She was home when the shooting happened. Her family has lived in the neighborhood for several years without incident. She said it's a quiet community and can't imagine who would do this or why.

Deputies located seven spent shells outside, and three spent shells inside the residence.

Investigators haven't determined a motive for the attack, but don't believe the incident is gang-related.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or Investigator Almond with the Newton County Sheriff's Office at ealmond@newtonsheriffga.org or 678-625-1453.

