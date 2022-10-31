Woman hospitalized after gunman shoots into Atlanta apartment, police say

article

An Atlanta woman is recovering at a local hospital after police say a gunman fire multiple shots into her home.

Officials say they were called to a shooting shortly after 2 a.m. at an apartment on the 900 block of Mayson Turner Road NW.

At the scene, police found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say she was the only occupant inside the home who was injured.

According to detectives, the woman was inside her apartment when multiple gunshot rounds flew in from outside, hitting her.

Medics rushed the victim to a nearby hospital. Her identity and condition have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in connection with the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.