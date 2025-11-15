Newnan officer shoots man in parking lot, witness say

article

The Brief A man was injured after police opened fire at a shopping center in Newnan on Saturday morning. Witnesses said they heard two gunshots and saw officers and a K-9 chase a man. The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting; the man is expected to survive.



A Newnan police officer shot a man in the arm Saturday morning, according to officials.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said agents were called to investigate the incident, which happened in a shopping center in the 900 block of Bullsboro Drive. The area includes a Walmart and several other stores.

According to the Newnan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

A 29-year-old man was shot and taken to an Atlanta-area hospital, where he is expected to survive.

What they're saying:

Bob Slay said he was in the parking lot selling pecans for the Kiwanis Club when the shooting happened.

Slay said he was behind his truck setting up when he heard two gunshots. He then peeked out and saw officers and a K-9 chasing a man. The officers tackled the man and applied tourniquets, Slay said.

He noted that the shopping center is always busy, which is why the Kiwanis Club holds its fundraiser sale there.

"I was behind the truck, and when I heard the shots I stayed behind the truck," he said. "(I’ve) never seen anything like this happen, sure have not."

What we don't know:

Police also have not said what led up to the incident or whether any officers were injured.

Dig deeper:

It is standard practice for the GBI to investigate any shooting in Georgia in which an officer is shot at or shoots at someone.